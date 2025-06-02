Sally Hawkins and Jonah Wren Phillips on the set of 'Bring Her Back'. (Photo: Ingvar Kenne)

Box office: ‘Bring Her Back’ top Aussie opener of 2025; ‘Lilo & Stitch’ continues to dominate

Following on from their breakout debut Talk to Me, Danny and Michael Philippou’s sophomore feature Bring Her Back has delivered the biggest opening for an Australian film so far this year.

Sony launched the horror on 254 screens for $827,494 last weekend, landing it in fourth position behind Lilo & Stitch, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning and Final Destination Bloodlines.

It’s strongest debut for a local film in 2025 (excluding Better Man,...