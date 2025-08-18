Box office: ‘Coolie’ and ‘War 2’ in top 5, ‘Weapons’ still no. 1

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Australia’s love affair with Indian cinema continues, as evidenced by last weekend’s box office, with both Coolie and War 2 making the top five.

The no. 1 spot once again belonged to horror Weapons, which dipped just 30 per cent in its second frame to $2 million, lifting its total to $5.8 million.

Weapons also held well in North America, easing 43 per cent to $US25 million for a $US89 million in total. Globally, the horror stands at $US148.8 million, while Australia is the ...