Box office: 'Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle' smashes opening weekend record for anime

'Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle'

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle topped the box office last weekend, setting a new opening record for an anime film in the process.

The Sony title debuted to $4.1 million from 357 screens – a whopping screen average of $11,429 – or $4.9 million when Wednesday night previews were added.

That is more than double the prior anime opening milestone of $2.02 million set by 1999’s Pokémon: The First Movie (not adjusting for inflation). The last Demon Slayer film, 2024R...