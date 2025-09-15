Box office: ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle’ smashes opening weekend record for anime

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle topped the box office last weekend, setting a new opening record for an anime film in the process.

The Sony title debuted to $4.1 million from 357 screens – a whopping screen average of $11,429 – or $4.9 million when Wednesday night previews were added.

That is more than double the prior anime opening milestone of $2.02 million set by 1999’s Pokémon: The First Movie (not adjusting for inflation). The last Demon Slayer film, 2024R...