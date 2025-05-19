Box office: ‘Final Destination Bloodlines’ wins the weekend, no reported results for ‘MI8’

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

With official figures for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning yet to be released, Warner Bros./New Line’s Final Destination: Bloodlines topped the reported box office last weekend with $2 million.

MI8 launched in many cinemas around the country on Saturday, though it is officially dated for this Thursday. Paramount has declined to release any figures until then, but exhibitors canvassed by IF were largely positive, with Tom Cruise proving to still be a box office drawcard.

For IMAX Me...