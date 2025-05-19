'Final Destination Bloodlines'. (Photo: Eric Milner, © 2025 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

Box office: ‘Final Destination Bloodlines’ wins the weekend, no reported results for ‘MI8’

With official figures for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning yet to be released, Warner Bros./New Line’s Final Destination: Bloodlines topped the reported box office last weekend with $2 million.

MI8 launched in many cinemas around the country on Saturday, though it is officially dated for this Thursday. Paramount has declined to release any figures until then, but exhibitors canvassed by IF were largely positive, with Tom Cruise proving to still be a box office drawcard.

For IMAX Me...