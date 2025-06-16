'How to Train Your Dragon'. (© 2025 Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved)

Box office: ‘How to Train Your Dragon’, ‘Materialists’ fly high

·
Box OfficeBusinessDistributionExhibitionFilmNews
·

Family fare continues its grip on the box office, with How to Train Your Dragon scoring 2025’s third highest opening last weekend, though Materialists – a rare adult romantic drama – stood out with a strong no. 2 debut.

The Universal live-action remake enjoyed 45 per cent market share and comfortably took the no. 1 spot with $6.8 million from 559 screens, a debut only bested this year by A Minecraft Movie and Lilo & Stitch.

In North America, How to Train Your Drag...