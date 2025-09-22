'Kangaroo'. (Photo: John Platt)

Box office: ‘Kangaroo’ lands at no. 6, ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ back on top by a whisker

·
Box OfficeDistributionExhibitionFilmNews
·

Last weekend saw a neck and neck race between The Conjuring: Last Rites, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle and The Bad Guys 2 for the no. 1 spot at the box office, while Kangaroo, the widest Australian release of 2025 so far, opened in sixth.

Across the top 20 titles, Australian cinemas took $8.7 million over the weekend, down 26 per cent on the prior frame, according to Numero.

In the end, The Conjuring: Last Rites edged out last weekend’s top tit...