Box office: ‘Kangaroo’ lands at no. 6, ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ back on top by a whisker

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Last weekend saw a neck and neck race between The Conjuring: Last Rites, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle and The Bad Guys 2 for the no. 1 spot at the box office, while Kangaroo, the widest Australian release of 2025 so far, opened in sixth.

Across the top 20 titles, Australian cinemas took $8.7 million over the weekend, down 26 per cent on the prior frame, according to Numero.

In the end, The Conjuring: Last Rites edged out last weekend’s top tit...