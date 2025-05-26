Box office: ‘Lilo & Stitch’ on top with second highest opening of the year

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

The combined draw of Lilo & Stitch and Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning helped deliver one of the best weekends of the year so far for cinemas.

The Disney live action remake outpaced Tom Cruise to take the no. 1 spot last weekend, generating $9.3 million from 642 screens. That is the second highest opening of the year to date, behind only A Minecraft Movie’s bumper $13.7 million debut in April.