'Lilo & Stitch'. (Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2025 Disney Enterprises Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

Box office: ‘Lilo & Stitch’ on top with second highest opening of the year

The combined draw of Lilo & Stitch and Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning helped deliver one of the best weekends of the year so far for cinemas.

The Disney live action remake outpaced Tom Cruise to take the no. 1 spot last weekend, generating $9.3 million from 642 screens. That is the second highest opening of the year to date, behind only A Minecraft Movie’s bumper $13.7 million debut in April.