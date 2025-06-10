Box office: ‘Lilo & Stitch’ still no.1, outpacing ‘Karate Kid: Legends’, ‘Ballerina’

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Lilo & Stitch reigned supreme through the King’s Birthday long weekend, despite competition from new releases Karate Kid: Legends and John Wick spin-off Ballerina, while Bring Her Back is now the second-highest grossing Australian film of the year so far.

Disney’s latest live-action remake made $4.2 million across its third frame, through Sunday, bringing its local gross to date to $22.6 million.

Lilo & Stitch also remains no. 1 in North America, where it ...