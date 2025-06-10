'Lilo & Stitch'. (Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2025 Disney Enterprises Inc. All Rights Reserved)

Box office: ‘Lilo & Stitch’ still no.1, outpacing ‘Karate Kid: Legends’, ‘Ballerina’

Lilo & Stitch reigned supreme through the King’s Birthday long weekend, despite competition from new releases Karate Kid: Legends and John Wick spin-off Ballerina, while Bring Her Back is now the second-highest grossing Australian film of the year so far.

Disney’s latest live-action remake made $4.2 million across its third frame, through Sunday, bringing its local gross to date to $22.6 million.

Lilo & Stitch also remains no. 1 in North America, where it ...