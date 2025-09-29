'One Battle After Another'. (Photo Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures)

Box office: ‘One Battle After Another’ pipped at the post by ‘The Bad Guys 2’; ‘Kangaroo’ climbs 20%

Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another may have topped the US box office last weekend, but in Australia it opened at no. 2, narrowly beaten by a school holiday-fuelled surge for The Bad Guys 2.

Local title Kangaroo also benefited from the influx of families to cinemas, climbing 20 per cent in its sophomore weekend to already become the third highest grossing Australian film of the year.

Anderson’s darkly comic political action thriller, led by Leonardo DiCaprio, debuted to ...