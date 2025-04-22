Box office: ‘Sinners’ pleases, but ‘A Minecraft Movie’ still reigns; ‘The Correspondent’ just misses top 10

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Easter long weekend saw A Minecraft Movie push past $43 million at the Australian box office, with the video game adaptation easily maintaining no. 1 despite competition from Ryan Coogler vampire horror Sinners.

The Warner Bros./Legendary release is now the highest grossing release since 2024’s Moana 2, which finished at $51 million – a result Minecraft should surpass in the coming week.

The film captured $6 million last weekend, through Sunday, a drop of 43 per cent o...