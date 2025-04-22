'Sinners'. (Photo courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures)

Box office: ‘Sinners’ pleases, but ‘A Minecraft Movie’ still reigns; ‘The Correspondent’ just misses top 10

·
Box OfficeBusinessDistributionExhibitionFilmNews
·

The Easter long weekend saw A Minecraft Movie push past $43 million at the Australian box office, with the video game adaptation easily maintaining no. 1 despite competition from Ryan Coogler vampire horror Sinners.

The Warner Bros./Legendary release is now the highest grossing release since 2024’s Moana 2, which finished at $51 million – a result Minecraft should surpass in the coming week.

The film captured $6 million last weekend, through Sunday, a drop of 43 per cent o...