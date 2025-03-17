Box office: Slowest weekend of the year so far as ‘Black Bag’ trails ‘Mickey 17’

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Last weekend proved 2025’s softest at the box office yet, with Steven Soderbergh’s spy thriller Black Bag failing to knock Mickey 17 from no. 1.

Starring Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender, the Universal title didn’t quite clear the $1 million mark, opening to $911,918 from 371 screens. Pro-rata, the result is slightly ahead of the US/Canada, where the film bowed to $US7.5 million.

Hayden Orpheum Picture Palace GM Alex Temesvari tells IF he would have loved to see Black Bag...