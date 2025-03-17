'Black Bag'. (Credit: Claudette Barius/Focus Features © 2025 All Rights Reserved.)

Box office: Slowest weekend of the year so far as ‘Black Bag’ trails ‘Mickey 17’

Last weekend proved 2025’s softest at the box office yet, with Steven Soderbergh’s spy thriller Black Bag failing to knock Mickey 17 from no. 1.

Starring Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender, the Universal title didn’t quite clear the $1 million mark, opening to $911,918 from 371 screens. Pro-rata, the result is slightly ahead of the US/Canada, where the film bowed to $US7.5 million.

Hayden Orpheum Picture Palace GM Alex Temesvari tells IF he would have loved to see Black Bag...