Box office: ‘Snow White’ narrowly defeats ‘A Working Man’

The weekend saw a closer than anticipated contest at the box office between Disney’s Snow White and the latest Jason Statham action thriller, A Working Man.

Here in Australia, Snow White’s second frame result of $1.75 million put it only a hair ahead of A Working Man‘s $1.71 million opening, but in the US/Canada, the result was reversed, with A Working Man out in front with $US15.2 million above Snow White’s $US14.2 million.

