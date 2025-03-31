Box office: ‘Snow White’ narrowly defeats ‘A Working Man’

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

The weekend saw a closer than anticipated contest at the box office between Disney’s Snow White and the latest Jason Statham action thriller, A Working Man.

Here in Australia, Snow White’s second frame result of $1.75 million put it only a hair ahead of A Working Man‘s $1.71 million opening, but in the US/Canada, the result was reversed, with A Working Man out in front with $US15.2 million above Snow White’s $US14.2 million.

Snow White...