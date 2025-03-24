Box office: ‘Snow White’ posts modest opening

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Fairest of them all? Disney’s Snow White‘s first weekend at the box office was simply fair.

While the film opened comfortably at no. 1 with $2.8 million from 521 screens, or $3 million with previews, that marks a relatively low opening as far as Mouse House live-action reboots go.

The film had a soft launch in the US/Canada as well, posting $US43 million, though the Australian result is worse, pro-rata. Globally, ticket sales have reached $US87.3 million, with the best performing international marke...