Box office: ‘Snow White’ posts modest opening

Fairest of them all? Disney’s Snow White‘s first weekend at the box office was simply fair.

While the film opened comfortably at no. 1 with $2.8 million from 521 screens, or $3 million with previews, that marks a relatively low opening as far as Mouse House live-action reboots go.

The film had a soft launch in the US/Canada as well, posting $US43 million, though the Australian result is worse, pro-rata. Globally, ticket sales have reached $US87.3 million, with the best performing international marke...