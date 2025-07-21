'Superman'. (Photo courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures, © 2025 Warner Bros. Ent. All Rights Reserved. TM & © DC)

Box office: ‘Superman’ soars again, ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ starts at $1m

Australian audiences are taken by Superman, with David Corenswet’s turn as the Man of Steel nabbing the top spot for the second weekend in a row.

The weekend was a strong one for cinemas overall, with the top 20 titles earning $18 million – a 25 per cent dip on the prior weekend, which marked the biggest of 2025 so far. Apart from I Know What You Did Last Summer, there was little ...