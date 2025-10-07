'Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl' key art.

Box office: Taylor Swift wins the weekend, ‘Kangaroo’ surges by 44% to cross $3.5m

Swifties helped drive Taylor Swift | The Official Release Party of a Showgirl to no. 1 last weekend, while school holiday audiences gave all the major family titles a boost, especially Australian film Kangaroo.

Release Party, distributed by Piece of Magic Entertainment, took home $2.9 million from 396 screens.

The film – a one-weekend-only event announced two weeks ago – includes the music video for ‘The Fate of Ophelia’, behind-the-scenes footage from the shoot, lyric v...