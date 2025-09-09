Box office: ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ spooks cinemas back to life

'The Conjuring: Last Rites'.

After a sleepy few weeks, The Conjuring: Last Rites has given the box office a welcome jolt.

The Warner Bros. horror was the weekend’s clear no. 1, opening to a bumper $4.9 million from 407 screens (a whopping per screen average of $11,978), or $5.4 million with previews.

In North America, the film doubled projections, opening to $US83 million, the third highest opening weekend for a horror film ever. While the Australian result is far lower on a pro-rata basis, that is typical for the genre.

...