Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic in 20th Century Studios/Marvel Studios' 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps'. (Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. © 2025 20th Century Studios / © and ™ 2025 MARVEL)

Box office: ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ easily clears no. 1

Marvel’s latest superhero adventure The Fantastic Four: First Steps topped the box office last weekend, proving the studio’s best opener this year – though the Australian debut is far below that of the US on a pro-rata basis.

Disney launched the film Down Under last weekend on 587 screens, collecting $6.4 million, and when previews are added, its total clocks up to $7.3 million.

That puts Fantastic Four, which stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Joseph Quinn, wel...