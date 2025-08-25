Box office: ‘The Naked Gun’ takes the top spot in a quiet weekend

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

If The Naked Gun is any suggestion, there’s still appetite for humour on the big screen, with the film taking out no. 1 at the box office last weekend.

The Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson-starrer opened to $1.8 million from 471 screens, or $2.6 million with previews.

Paramount released the film, the fourth in The Naked Gun franchise, in Australia four weekends after it debuted in North America. There, it opened to $US17 million (the Australian result, before previews, is roughly on par pro-rata) and is now a...