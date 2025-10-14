Box office: ‘The Travellers’ lands in sixth place, ‘Kangaroo’ pushes past $4.6m, ‘Tron: Ares’ on top

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Australian films were well represented at the box office last weekend, with Kangaroo rising to no. 4, crossing $4.6 million in its fourth weekend, and Bruce Beresford’s The Travellers debuting in sixth. Meanwhile, Disney blockbuster Tron: Ares topped the chart.

Directed by Joachim Rønning and starring Jared Leto, Greta Lee and Evan Peters, the third instalment in the Tron franchise started at $2.2 million from 529 screens, below the launch of Tron: Legacy, which opened to $3.4 million back in...