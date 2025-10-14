Box office: ‘The Travellers’ lands in sixth place, ‘Kangaroo’ pushes past $4.6m, ‘Tron: Ares’ on top

·
Box OfficeFilm
·
'The Travellers'. (Photo: David Dare Parker)

Australian films were well represented at the box office last weekend, with Kangaroo rising to no. 4, crossing $4.6 million in its fourth weekend, and Bruce Beresford’s The Travellers debuting in sixth. Meanwhile, Disney blockbuster Tron: Ares topped the chart.

Directed by Joachim Rønning and starring Jared Leto, Greta Lee and Evan Peters, the third instalment in the Tron franchise started at $2.2 million from 529 screens, below the launch of Tron: Legacy, which opened to $3.4 million back in...