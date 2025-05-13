Box office: ‘Thunderbolts*’ holds no. 1; ‘Tinā’ a Mother’s Day standout

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

It was quiet but steady at the box office last weekend, with the top five titles unchanged from the previous frame. Marvel/Disney’s Thunderbolts* held firm at no. 1, while New Zealand drama Tinā leveraged Mother’s Day to deliver a second weekend that outperformed its first.

Numero figures put the top 20 titles at $8.2 million, down 27 per cent on the previous frame, a lull ahead of the US summer blockbuster season. The first tentpole to roll out will be Final Destination Bloodlines ...