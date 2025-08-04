'Together'. (Photo: Germain McMicking)

Box office: ‘Together’ opens at no. 6 in both Australia and US

It’s rare for an Australian debut feature to crack the box office top 10 at home, let alone the US, but Michael Shanks’ Together, starring Dave Franco and Alison Brie, has opened in sixth position in both markets.

Locally, Kismet released the Melbourne-shot body horror on 198 screens last weekend, generating $476,416, or $521,149 with previews. It is already the seventh highest grossing Australian film of the year after just one weekend.

Neon, which bought the film for a reported $US16-17 million following a...