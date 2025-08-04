Box office: ‘Together’ opens at no. 6 in both Australia and US

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

It’s rare for an Australian debut feature to crack the box office top 10 at home, let alone the US, but Michael Shanks’ Together, starring Dave Franco and Alison Brie, has opened in sixth position in both markets.

Locally, Kismet released the Melbourne-shot body horror on 198 screens last weekend, generating $476,416, or $521,149 with previews. It is already the seventh highest grossing Australian film of the year after just one weekend.

Neon, which bought the film for a reported $US16-17 million following a...