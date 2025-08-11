Box office: ‘Weapons’ wins the weekend, outpacing ‘Freakier Friday’

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Weapons has become the first horror to top the Australian box office since last year’s Smile 2, with the film easily clearing the weekend’s other major release, Freakier Friday.

Warner Bros. launched the Zach Cregger-directed title, starring Julia Garner, Josh Brolin and Alden Ehrenreich, on 337 screens for a $2.8 million result.

The plot follows a community left reeling when all but one child from the same class mysteriously vanish on the same night, at exactly the same time. Rev...