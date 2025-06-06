‘Brando with a Glass Eye’ (Trailer)

Antonis Tsonis’ Athens-set feature debut Brando with a Glass Eye stars Yiannis Niarros as Luca, a struggling actor who commits a botched robbery and befriends the man he injured without revealing his guilt.

As he prepares for a life-changing audition in New York, Luca becomes a man caught between illusion and authenticity, performance and fate.

Starring Yiannis Niarros, whose performance has been hailed as ‘emotionally layered’ and ‘transformative’, the film explores themes of guilt, identity, and artistic obsession through a bold Russo-German handheld visual style and a score recorded live in Prague.

Tia Spanos Tsonis and Blake Northfield produced the film, working with executive producers Maria Drandaki, Wayne Blair, and Panagiotis Fafoutis.

Brando with a Glass Eyes, a Bronte Pictures production, will have a special Q&A screening at Lido Cinemas, Hawthorn on Wednesday, June 25 at 8:00pm, before having a theatrical release via Screen Inc.