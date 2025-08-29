Brenton Thwaites, Charlee Fraser lead Ben and Paul China’s Melbourne-shot horror ‘Stake Out’

Further details have been revealed of the Melbourne-shot horror that Princess Pictures is co-producing.

Set to wrap filming next week, Ben and Paul China’s Stake Out stars Brenton Thwaites and Charlee Fraser as a former couple who stake out the man they suspect of committing murder, only to uncover an even more gruesome reality. British-American actor Danny Huston is also in the cast.

Princess Pictures founding producer Laura Waters and head of content Christopher Casanova are producing alongside John Hodges and Brooke Posch, of Good and Done, with Julie Eckersley and Emma Fitzsimons executive producing for Princess.

The creative team includes DOP Maxx Corkindale, production designer Susannah Honey, costume designer Stephanie Hook, prosthetics designer Jason Baird, and composer Cornel Wilczek.

Umbrella is the ANZ distributor, with Architect handling international sales and UTA Independent Film Group representing North American rights.

Earlier this month, Waters told IF the company was due to go into production on the new, yet-to-be announced feature at Docklands. Shooting has also taken place on location in Melbourne with support from VicScreen.

In a statement to Deadline, Waters said the writer-directors had “crafted a thriller that twists a familiar setup into something unexpected”.

“At Princess, we’re always looking for bold storytellers who challenge the way audiences see the world, and Stake Out is exactly that,” she said.

Stake Out is one of a dozen features that Princess Pictures has in varying stages of production and development, alongside Shanks’ Together follow-up, an adaptation of Tanya Scott’s 2011 debut novel Stillwater, and inaugural feature documentary, Axis of Impersonators, from writer/directors Nick Cole and Alexis Spraic.

*Updated.