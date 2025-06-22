Brenton Thwaites, Phoebe Tonkin lead Hoodlum Entertainment’s ‘Two Years Later’ in Queensland

Brenton Thwaites and Phoebe Tonkin will play thirty-somethings whose daily flirtations on their work commute are abruptly cut off by COVID-19 in a new romantic drama series from Hoodlum Entertainment that has begun production in Queensland.

Created by Pete Bridges, Two Years Later is a Paramount+ Original series that follows Emily (Tonkin) and Ryan (Thwaites) as they connect two years after a series of brief bus interactions.

Ryan impulsively proposes they go on eight dates to decide if they’re meant to be married, leading them to navigate personal revelations, unexpected family drama, professional upheavals, and their contrasting worldview – all while discovering genuine intimacy. The series also stars Roy Billing and Heather Mitchell, with Emma Freeman and Lucy Gaffy directing.

The creative team also includes producer/EPs Nathan Mayfield, Tracey Robertson, and Tracey Vieira, DOP Robert ‘Bob’ Humphreys, production designer Helen O’Loan, costume designer Zed Dragojlovich, and hair and make-up designer Anita Howell-Lowe.

Production is taking place in Brisbane with support from Screen Queensland’s Screen Finance Fund and Post, Digital and Visual Effects (PDV) Incentive. The eight-part series is backed by major production investment from Screen Australia, with Banijay Rights to handle international sales.

Hoodlum producer Tracey Vieira said it was a “joy and privilege” to collaborate with “such incredible creative talents”.

”We are thrilled to bring Pete Bridges’ compelling and beautifully written series, Two Years Later, to the screen, with the remarkable talents of Brenton Thwaites and Phoebe Tonkin leading the cast, and visionary director Emma Freeman at the helm,” she said.

“Partnering with Paramount+ and Banijay allows us to tell this deeply relatable, funny, and heartfelt story about connection, identity, and love in a post-pandemic world.”

Screen Queensland CEO Jacqui Feeney said the series shone a spotlight on the state’s “exceptional homegrown talent”.

“Set against a vibrant Brisbane backdrop, with a screenplay by local writer Pete Bridges, and post-production taking place right here in Queensland, the series is testament to what our industry can achieve,” she said.

“We applaud Paramount+ for its ongoing commitment to bold, locally made stories that resonate with both Australian and global audiences.”

Paramount senior vice president for content and programming Daniel Monaghan said Two Years Later was “unlike anything else on screen”.

“Phoebe and Brenton bring extraordinary nuance and chemistry to a story that celebrates the messiness of modern dating,” he said.

Two Years Later will air on Paramount+ in 2026.