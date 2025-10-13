Brett Rosengarten resigns as ICA CEO

After two and a half years in the role, Independent Cinemas Australia CEO Brett Rosengarten has resigned to pursue other opportunities in film production and distribution.

Rosengarten will finish at ICA in mid-January, with recruitment for his replacement to begin in the next few weeks.

In a statement, ICA said Rosengarten’s tenure had seen “significant improvements in relations with distributors and ongoing development of partnerships with suppliers”.

“Together with our marketing executive, he has overseen rebranding of My Cinema and run several My Cinema campaigns with our distribution partners. As a result, My Cinema’s exposure on social media has also had a major profile boost directing more attention to ICA cinemas,” it said.



“On behalf of our members, the ICA Board thanks Brett for his commitment during his tenure and wishes him every success for the future.”

When Rosengarten was appointed in 2023, his background in distribution marked an unconventional choice for the exhibitors’ body. At the time, ICA president Scott Seddon acknowledged that some may find the appointment “a surprise” – even “jaw-dropping” – given Rosengarten’s long history on the other side of the fence.

In addition to his role at ICA, Rosengarten is executive director at distributor VVS Films. He previously served as director of sales at Roadshow Films, where he worked for 21 years from 1995 to 2016, and as director of Films at 42, which has handled a number of Netflix’s releases into cinemas.

Rosengarten has previously told IF he has the view that ICA should not only help independent exhibitors improve their bottom lines, but their top lines as well, wanting to assist members with digital marketing and the commercial evaluation of films.

ICA has 80 members, representing 154 cinemas across Australia and 604 screens.