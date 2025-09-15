Brian Walsh documentary ‘The Great Entertainer’, Miley Tunnecliffe’s ‘Proclivitas’ added to SXSW Sydney line-up

Next month’s SXSW Sydney screen festival will feature the world premiere of a new documentary centred on late Foxtel executive Brian Walsh, as well as Miley Tunnecliffe’s debut feature Proclivitas and a sneak peek at upcoming Stan series He Had It Coming.

Following the release of the headlining films last week, the festival’s full line-up has now been revealed, with more than 100 screenings to be held across seven days, including five world premieres and 39 Australian premieres.

Leading the local contingent is the documentary The Great Entertainer, which honours the life and career of Walsh, who died in 2023. There are contributions from some of the biggest names in the Australian entertainment and sport industries, including Hugh Jackman, Jason Donovan, Patrick Brammall, Harriet Dyer, Marcia Hines, Leah Purcell, Danielle Cormack, Matthew Le Nevez, Matt Shirvington, Deborah Hutton and Wayne Pearce.

Rudi McGregor, Mathew Brooks, Steve Cronan, and Stephen Baldwin produced the film, with Graham McNeice and Rudi McGregor serving as executive producers alongside Lana Greenhalgh and Alison Hurbert for the Foxtel Group. It was financed in association with Screen NSW.

The Great Entertainer, a Shadow Productions title for the Foxtel Group, will have its world premiere at the Ritz on Thursday, October 16, and feature a pre-screening in-conversation session with McGregor, Bernadette Cooper, Greenhalgh, and Shirvington, moderated by Hutton. It premieres on Foxtel’s Showcase on Monday, October 20 at 8.30 pm and will also be available to stream on Binge.

Rose Riley and George Mason in ‘Proclivitas’. (Image: David Dare Parker)

Also screening in the festival’s showcase thread is Proclivitas, a Western Australian supernatural horror film from Tunnecliffe and producer Kate Separovich, which follows a former addict (Rose Riley) as she rekindles a romance with her teenage sweetheart, awakening painful memories of the past and a terrifying demon determined to possess her. The project was awarded Screenwest’s West Coast Visions funding in 2023 and went into production last year.

They are joined by international titles such as Lucile Hadzihalilovic’s fantasy drama The Ice Tower, Tolga Karaçelik’s dark comedy Psycho Therapy, Amanda Kramer’s body-swap dramedy By Design; Amalia Ulman’s indie satire Magic Farm; Pete Ohs’ The True Beauty Of Being Bitten By A Tick; Oscar Boyson’s drama Our Hero, Balthazar; Hailey Gates’ debut Atropia; Alessio Rigo de Righi and Matteo Zoppis’ surreal Western Heads Or Tails?, and Ben Wheatley’s Bulk.

The festival’s Featured Sessions will include Genki Kawamura’s Japanese thriller Exit 8; Diego Céspedes’ Chilean drama The Mysterious Gaze of the Flamingo; and Ira Sachs’ biographical drama Peter Hujar’s Day, as well as the Australian premieres of Johannes Roberts’ horror Primate; Omar Rodríguez-López’s sci-fi Luna Rose; and Todd Rohal’s comedy horror F*ck My Son!.

In the episodic strand, there will be an early look at Jungle Entertainment’s comedy-drama He Had It Coming. Created and written by Gretel Vella and Craig Anderson, the series stars Lydia West as Elise, an awkward English scholarship student who forms an unlikely alliance with Barbara (Liu Bordizzo), a fashion influencer who posts about girl power all day but is always too busy to attend a protest.

This year’s shorts program has been expanded to include four new spotlights: television pilots, horror anthologies, and a showcase of the best emerging Australian filmmakers, including a collection of First Nations shorts.

Among the highlights are Charlie Kaufman’s 27-minute short How To Shoot A Ghost, Max Lambert’s BAFTA-nominated Stomach Bug, and Jessie Komitor’s Chasing The Party. A selection of shorts from the program will also screen at Tumbalong Park as part of the free SXSW Sydney Unlocked program.

As part of this year’s program, comedians and cinephiles Alexei Toliopoulos and Gen Fricker will return to the SXSW Sydney stage to host a live script read of the Australian 1983 classic BMX Bandits on Friday, October 17 at Dendy Newtown.

‘He Had it Coming’ stars Lydia West, Natasha Liu Bordizzo and Liv Hewson.

Toliopoulos will also judge in-competition features with Michael Shanks and Mish Wittrup, while Fricker will assess the episodic section with Neil Sharma and Remy Hii. Ben McLeay, Jenna Suffern, and Zachary Ruane will judge this year’s short films.

Elsewhere, there is the Paul Feig Retrospective, which will feature a screening of Bridesmaids, followed by a special Q&A with Feig, as well as a screening of The Heat and a 14-hour Freaks and Geeks marathon; and a spotlight on The Wicker Man, which features a screening of The Last Sacrifice, followed by a double feature of the 1973 original cult version of The Wicker Man, and the 2006 remake.

Speaking about this year’s line-up, SXSW Sydney screen festival director Jordan Bastian said the program sought to “search and push the audience”.

“We’ve realised our audience can handle things that are very weird, and very full on,” she said.

“In fact, they love it a lot.”

SXSW Sydney runs October 13-19 across venues including Dendy Newtown, Ritz Cinemas, Palace Cinemas and, for the first time, the Seymour Centre.