Long-serving Foxtel Group executive Brian Walsh will focus exclusively on scripted originals in a new role with the company.

As the executive director of drama for the Foxtel Group, Walsh will oversee all commissioned drama across both Foxtel and Binge, and consult on the company’s scripted content strategy and industry relations.

The new position comes as Walsh extends his consultancy agreement with the Foxtel Group, with new arrangements that will allow him to embark on other business opportunities more broadly within the entertainment industry.

At Foxtel, Walsh will continue to be supported by Foxtel commissioning editor, drama Lana Greenhalgh and work closely with Binge executive director Ali Hurbert-Burns.

“I have seen some incredible changes in the business and am excited for what the future holds. I am an entrepreneur at heart and will detail my broader business plans in due course. For now, though, the key focus will continue to be Foxtel and delivering what I believe will be our strongest slate ever, of compelling Australian drama and entertainment,” he said.

Walsh has been a member of Foxtel’s senior management team since its inception in 1995, and served as executive director of television for two decades.

Foxtel’s newest original drama, The Twelve, premiered on Tuesday, while just last week Binge renewed its first original drama, Love Me, for a second season.

Recently-appointed executive director Foxtel Entertainment, Marshall Heald, will take on oversight of Foxtel’s unscripted production slate with the support of Wendy Moore and Howard Myers.

In an email to staff announcing Walsh’s new position, Foxtel chief commercial and content officer Amanda Laing said “the role of our Original productions in attracting, retaining and engaging audiences has never been more important.”

“As we head into FY23, we have a significant number of scripted productions that have either just wrapped and will air later this year, are about to go into production or are in the early stages of development. The scripts and stories that Brian and his team are discovering and developing are incredible, and it’s important for us to have the best in the business building an exceptional drama slate for the Group across Foxtel and Binge.

“Brian’s special ability and passion for great Australian storytelling was on show through the highly anticipated premiere of our Foxtel Original The Twelve.

“The Twelve, along with our next Binge Original, Colin from Accounts, had an incredible reception at the Screenings in LA a few weeks ago. We have a lot to look forward to as these series premiere on our platforms in the coming months, and even more new and returning scripted productions follow.