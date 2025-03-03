‘Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy’ holds top spot at the local box office

Box Office
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy maintained top spot over Captain America: Brave New World at the box office over the weekend.

The Renée Zellweger rom-com added another $1.8 million across 469 screens in its third weekend, taking its tally to $12.13 million. The film is proving to have more staying power than Captain America: Brave New World, which took $1.41 million, also in its third weekend. The latest Marvel film has taken $11.07 million in Australia.

Meanwhile, Chinese animation ...