‘Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy’ tops local box office

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy has overtaken Captain America: Brave New World to assume the number one spot at the box office over the weekend.

The latest installment in the long-running Renée Zellweger franchise netted $2.80 million across 509 screens in its second weekend, taking its tally to $9.15 million in total. Its box office takings were 37 per cent lower than its opening weekend compared to Captain America‘s 54 per cent drop.

The film, which features Anthony Mackie in the titl...