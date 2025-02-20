‘Bring Her Back’ (Teaser)

A24 has released a teaser trailer for Danny and Michael Philippou’s second feature Bring Her Back, set to be released May 30.

Sally-Anne Upton, Stephen Phillips, Jonah Wren-Phillips, and newcomer Sora Wong join Brits Sally Hawkins and Billy Barratt in the cast for the horror film, which reunites the brothers with Talk To Me producers Causeway Films’ Samantha Jennings and Kristina Ceyton, along with A24. Salmira Productions is also involved.

The creative team includes Aaron McLisky, line producer Carly Maple, editor Geoff Lamb, sound designer Emma Bortignon, production designer Vanessa Cerne, casting director Nikki Barrett, costume designer Anna Cahill, hair and make-up artist Rebecca Buratto, composer Cornel Wilzcek, and prosthetics artists Larry Van Duyhoven and Meg Effects.