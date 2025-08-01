‘Bring Him to Me’ production company enters voluntary administration

Quirky Wars, the production company behind director Luke Sparke’s 2023 Queensland-shot mob thriller Bring Him to Me, has entered voluntary administration.

According to a public notice from the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), David Michael Stimpson, of specialist accounting and advisory firm SV Partners, was appointed as administrator on July 21 under section 436A of the Corporations Act.

The initial creditors’ meeting took place yesterday afternoon in Brisbane, where it was resolved that Stimpson would continue as the voluntary administrator and there would not be a committee of inspection.

In a statement, Stimpson said Quirky Wars director, Carmel Imrie, was “cooperating with, and was committed to assisting him in optimising the outcome for the company’s creditors”, adding he expected she would provide a proposal for a deed of company arrangement to put to creditors.

“The SV Partners team is working through the initial stages of the appointment and conducting due diligence of the company’s assets and liabilities and commencing investigation of the company’s affairs,” he said.

“Our team is actively communicating with all known stakeholders.”

Filmed across Brisbane, Ipswich, and the Gold Coast at the end of 2022, Bring Him to Me stars Barry Pepper as a mild-mannered getaway driver whose conscience is tested when he is asked to collect a young and unsuspecting new crew member (Jamie Costa) one week after a violent robbery.

Sam Neill, Rachel Griffiths, Liam McIntyre, Zac Garred and Jennings Brower are also in the cast.

Tom Evans wrote the script, while Sparke was an EP alongside Geoff Imrie, Sean Virgin, and Martin Walton. Carmel Imrie and Carly Sparke were producers, with Garred as a co-producer.

The film had its world premiere at the 2023 CinefestOZ Festival in Western Australia, before being released in Australia via Rialto Distribution. It also played in select US theatres at the beginning of 2024, after Roadside Attractions and Samuel Goldwyn Films acquired North American rights.

The voluntary administration of Quirky Wars comes ahead of this month’s release of Primitive War, which Sparke wrote and directed, and Carly Sparke and Carmel Imrie produced.

In a statement made to IF, Carly Sparke said the development would not affect any film besides Bring Him to Me.

“We are working diligently with the administrators to get the best outcome for all creditors,” she said.