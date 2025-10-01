Britbox announces departure of International EVP and Australian GM Moira Hogan

Britbox International EVP and Australian general manager Moira Hogan is set to step down from her role after five years.

During her tenure, Hogan guided the 2020 launch and subsequent growth of BritBox in Australia, overseeing the business’s P&L and growth plan and delivering distribution deals with Amazon, Apple, and Foxtel, as well as being responsible for a major service relaunch earlier this year.

Following the success in Australia and the formation of BritBox International, her remit expanded to include responsibility for other international territories, such as the Nordics and South Africa.

Hogan said she was “immensely proud” of everything she had achieved with the Britbox team.

“With the recent shift within studios to a more domestic focus, I’ve decided this is the right time to seek a new challenge that aligns with my experience in international business leadership, and I am excited about what lies ahead,” she said.

“When I started, I needed to quickly close key platform deals before launch. Since then, we’ve grown the team, built meaningful partnerships, expanded the service, and achieved a huge lift in revenue. While leaving isn’t easy, my departure is a natural progression. I’m leaving behind a strong, resilient team that will continue to thrive and grow. I’ve loved my time at BritBox. I’ll be their biggest cheerleader and wish them every success.”

BritBox North America president and International GM Robert Schildhouse said it had been a pleasure working with Hogan on the senior leadership team.

“Moira has delivered exceptional results both locally and internationally, operating with autonomy while building strong, collaborative relationships across our global organisation,” he said.

“Moira has taken bold risks that drove revenue growth and shown commitment to building a culture where everyone can do their best work and share in success. It’s been a pleasure working with Moira on the SLT, and I wish her every success.”



