Bronte Pictures relaunches as Bronte Studios, announces growth plan and key appointments

Bronte Pictures, the production house behind titles such as The Fabulous 4 and the upcoming Beast of War, has announced a company restructuring and expansion under the new banner of Bronte Studios.

Under the new structure, the company has appointed former Miramax and The Weinstein Company executive Michelle Krumm as a producer, and former South Australian Film Corporation CEO Richard Harris as co-managing director to work alongside founder/producer Blake Northfield.

Sandra Tahmasby Baxter will remain as head of production, and Drew Smith will continue as head of development, with both also being elevated to partners within the company.

Northfield said he was excited to welcome Harris, who most recently worked as an executive producer at Closer Productions.

“Richard has come on board to drive growth and diversify the Bronte business,” Northfield said.

“We are thrilled to have someone with his experience, network, and track record join our company at such a pivotal moment. Michelle is someone we have respected for such a long period of time and hold in such high regard within the international producing and financing space. We cannot wait to dive into our slate with her.”

The announcement comes ahead of the premiere of Kiah Roache Turner’s Beast of War, which Northfield produced with Pictures in Paradise’s Chris Brown, at this year’s Melbourne International Film Festival.

Bronte Studios has a slate that includes another collaboration with Roache Turner, as well as projects involving the Hayes Brothers, Kriv Stenders, Tony Ayres, Mark Morrissey, and PJ Hogan. According to Northfield, there are five films in advanced financing slated for production over the next 12 months.

Beyond its core production work, Bronte Studios will seek to grow its production services business, offering both production and post-production support through a series of strategic partnerships with international and local providers.

The company has also established a new advisory board featuring Cornerstone Films founder Mark Gooder, XYZ Films executive Todd Brown, director Phillip Noyce, and writer/director Sofya Gollan.

Northfield said that the expansion is a direct response to current market conditions.

“Bronte has had an incredible run over the past twelve years… but we felt that we were at a point where we wanted to leverage off our success and build for the future,” he said.

“While the screen industry is facing challenges, Bronte has experienced increasing demand for our production services, and we are seeing genuine opportunities opening, particularly in the international market. In some ways, the tightening of the market is the very thing that has informed our strategy, that tells us that rather than going backwards, we need to grow to survive.”