Bronte Pictures to produce Chad and Carey Hayes’ ‘Train’, Frances O’Connor to star

Bronte Studios has launched its first project since unveiling a restructuring and expansion last month, working with the writing duo behind The Conjuring, Chad and Carey Hayes, on a new thriller that will star Frances O’Connor.

In the brothers’ directorial debut Train, the British-Australian actor and director will play a mother whose daughter is taken away in the middle of the night to be institutionalised. Deciding she would rather take her to the facility herself, the pair board a train and find themselves at the scene of a murder. The situation takes on a new dimension, given that the young girl can see the deceased but must convince her mother.

Bronte Pictures managing director Blake Northfield is producing alongside Michelle Krumm, with former XYZ Films executive Todd Brown executive producing.

Locations are currently being considered for the shoot, with the producers aiming to launch presales at the American Film Market ahead of a shoot across Q2 and Q3 of next year. Casting is underway for the role of the daughter.

Northfield told IF that the company had previously worked with the Hayes brothers on a different project that did not go ahead, leading them to seek another potential collaboration.

“We developed such a good relationship that we just put a question to them – ‘What else have you got? I’m sure there’s a library full of incredible scripts back there’,” he said.

“This is the one that resonated the most with us as the most commercial and the most financially viable – it’s just a very, very solid script. We optioned the project and then started talking about who would be right [for the roles]. At its core, the film is a mother-daughter relationship film, and [about] the repair of a broken relationship.”

It’s part of a slate of features Bronte Pictures has lined up to shoot next year alongside a new collaboration with Kiah Roache Turner, whom the company worked with on the upcoming Beast of War, Kriv Stenders’ Little Miracles, Murali K. Thalluri’s Future Now, and 1978, a musical feature from screenwriter Pete McTighe to be directed by Tony Ayres.