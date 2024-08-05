Bruce Beresford set to begin shoot on new Australian film ‘Overture’ in WA

Famed Australian writer-director Bruce Beresford is set to film comedy-drama Overture in Western Australia later this month.

The comedy-drama will star Luke Bracey (Elvis, Hacksaw Ridge, Interceptor) as Stephen Seary, a successful stage designer who returns to his small Australian hometown to say goodbye to his dying mother. The film will also star Bryan Brown, Susie Porter, Celia Massingham, Shubshri Kandiah, and Nicholas Hammond.

“When writing this story, my aim was to create an involving story, with a range of characters supplying considerable humour,” Beresford said.

“Once I started writing the script it practically wrote itself and I was delighted to find my characters dictating to me what they would do and even say next. We have a fantastic line-up of cast and a talented team to bring this story to life.”

Overture is being produced by Ambience Entertainment with investors including Screen Australia in association with Screenwest through the WA Production Attraction Incentive. Post, digital and visual effects have been supported by Screen NSW.

Ambience Entertainment’s managing director and producer, Matthew Street said the company was thrilled to work with Beresford and an amazing cast and crew on a unique Australian story.

“Bruce has written a film that speaks straight to the heart, and celebrates the complexities and humour of family dynamics.”

Filming is set to begin this month in various locations across Perth, including nearby country towns, according to Ambience Entertainment producer Michael Boughen.

“When I first read Bruce’s script, I was taken by the simplicity of structure but captivated by the complexity of the characters and situations. Bruce’s ability to tell this story and confront issues we all have or will face, resonated profoundly with me. Bruce is a unique and gifted filmmaker and he’s at his best with Overture.”

Screen Australia also funded Beresford’s 2018 comedy-drama Ladies in Black which grossed more than $12 million in Australia. Screen Australia COO Grainne Brunsdon said Beresford has built a career by creating distinctive Australian stories that connect with audiences and travel the world.

“With Overture, Bruce has created a moving family drama set against the spectacular backdrop of Western Australia. I can’t wait to see this talented cast and crew bring this authentic story to life.”

Screenwest CEO Rikki Lea Bestall said she was pleased to welcome the production to WA.

“Having a director of Bruce’s calibre filming in our state and providing opportunities for so many WA crew members is yet another fantastic outcome of the WA Production Attraction Incentive.”

WA Arts and Culture Minister David Templeman said the production of Overture would not only inject about $3.5 million into the WA economy but also provide opportunities for local cast and crew.

“The State Government’s WA Production Attraction Incentive fund continues to bring high-profile productions featuring acclaimed performers to Western Australia, building our reputation as a desired filming destination,” he said.

“Overture features a stellar cast and is helmed by renowned filmmaker Bruce Beresford, ensuring that our amazing landscapes in Perth and the Wheatbelt – plus our local talent – will get international exposure.”

