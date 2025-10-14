Bruna Papandrea, Kristina Ceyton, Deanne Weir to speak at AIMC’s Screen Australia Filmmaker Masterclass

Made Up Stories’ Bruna Papandrea and Causeway Films’ Kristina Ceyton will be among the speakers at the Screen Australia Filmmaker Masterclass this month, held in conjunction with Australian International Movie Convention.

Spearheaded by Cinema Association Australasia (CAA) with further support by Screen Queensland and the Gold Coast Film Commission, the cross-sector industry event, now in its second year, is designed to unite filmmakers, exhibitors, distributors and marketers to discuss opportunities to enhance Australian local box office.

Other key speakers this year include The Lost Tiger director Chantelle Murray, the first First Nations woman to direct an animated film; producer and investor Deanne Weir and producer Julie Eckersley, as well as Madman Entertainment co-founder and CEO Paul Wiegard and Kismet co-founder and managing director Jason Hernandez.

The program has been curated by lead industry advisors Lauren Simpson (Iris Arc Pictures) and Sashi Arnold (Six Missing Chairs). Sessions include ‘Know Your Audience: Making Films for the People Who Watch Them’; ‘Building the Blueprint: Packaging for a New Era of Australian Film’; ‘From Idea to Impact: Developing Stories with Global and Local Appeal’ and ‘Beyond the Box Office: Future-Proofing Your Film Through Strategy’.

“AIMC is a fantastic opportunity for the industry to come together and celebrate the power, distinctiveness and tenacity of our sector,” said Screen Australia head of industry development Ken Crouch.

“The Screen Australia Filmmaker Masterclass harnesses the collaborative spirit of our industry and will bring filmmakers together with industry professionals, to share data and insights, strategic thinking and powerful ideas on reaching Australian audiences.”

Australia ranks among the top 10 global markets for box office revenue, with one of the highest per-capita box office figures worldwide.

Yet market share for Australian films typically hovers at around 5 per cent, though the post-pandemic environment has seen that market share move around wildly – from as high as 11.8 per cent in 2021 to as low as 2 per cent in 2023. Last year, market share was 3.8 per cent.

The Cinema Association Australasia has consistently advocated that the Australian industry should aim for 10 per cent market share (around $100 million box office) .

“Through the ongoing support of Screen Australia and Australia’s filmmaking community, the Cinema Association Australasia remains focused on uniting the creative industry to collaborate and drive Australian local film performance,” CAA executive director Cameron Mitchell said of the masterclass day.

“Collaborating with Australian filmmakers and ensuring that more Australian stories can find their audience in Australian cinemas will always remain a priority, and we are incredibly appreciative of the support that we have received from Screen Australia, Screen Queensland, and Invest Gold Coast.”

Screen Queensland CEO Jacqui Feeney said it was proud to support the day through its Screen Culture Fund.

“We recognise the powerful role cinema plays for both audiences and our sector which is why we are committed to strengthening pathways for local talent by bringing the creative and commercial voices of film around the table together, demonstrating Queensland’s commitment to growing a thriving, globally competitive screen industry,” she said.

Gold Coast mayor Tom Tate added: “For the past 30 years, the Gold Coast has a proud tradition of supporting film and television productions. The screen industry has played a prominent role in our city’s economy. Partnering with the Australian International Movie Convention shows our continued commitment to the success of this showstopper industry. Enjoy the convention and let’s celebrate excellence.”