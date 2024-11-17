‘Bump’ (Season 5 Trailer)

The fifth and final season of Stan Original series Bump oscillates between past and present, as the Chalmers-Davis family tackles the never-ending hurdles life seems to throw their way, including Angie’s (Claudia Karvan) diagnosis, and Oly’s (Nathalie Morris) second pregnancy.

Joining Morris and Karvan in returning to the main cast are Carlos Sanson Jr., Ava Cannon, Angus Sampson, and Christian Byers. There will also once again be appearances from Ioane Sa’ula, Safia Arain, Paula Garcia, Claudia de Giusti, Steph Tisdell, Dylan Alcott, Anita Hegh, Ryan Johnson, Matilda Ridgway, Oscar Leal, Henrietta Amevor, Miguel Andrade, and Alex Sanson.

Tasked with the actual storylines for the season are co-creators Kelsey Munro and Karvan, who return to lead a writers’ room consisting of Nick Coyle, Timothy Lee, and Shanti Gudgeon, with Morris to make her Bump writing debut. Margie Beattie, Rebecca O’Brien, and Ismail Khan are directing the series.

Roadshow Rough Diamond’s Dan and John Edwards will once again produce with Karvan and Munro, with Cailah Scobie and Donna Chang executive producing for Stan.

The Roadshow Rough Diamond production is financed with the assistance of Screen NSW. ITV Studios is managing international sales.

The fifth season of Bump will premiere on Boxing Day.