From left are Christopher Casanova, Laura Waters, Emma Fitzsimons and Mike Cowap.

Buoyed by ‘Together’, Princess Pictures ramps up film slate

·
FilmNewsProduction
·

At some point in early 2019, three Mikes walked into a Melbourne bar.

Princess Pictures producer Mike Cowap was joined by animator Michael Cusack and filmmaker Michael Shanks on the evening in question, which took place at the Lucky Coq in Prahran, near the production company’s offices.

Shanks, who had already gained a following from his YouTube videos, sought advice from his namesakes about which project he should focus his energy on for his debut feature. He pitched one story about a man who wakes up trapped in a...