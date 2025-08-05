Buoyed by ‘Together’, Princess Pictures ramps up film slate

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

At some point in early 2019, three Mikes walked into a Melbourne bar.

Princess Pictures producer Mike Cowap was joined by animator Michael Cusack and filmmaker Michael Shanks on the evening in question, which took place at the Lucky Coq in Prahran, near the production company’s offices.

Shanks, who had already gained a following from his YouTube videos, sought advice from his namesakes about which project he should focus his energy on for his debut feature. He pitched one story about a man who wakes up trapped in a...