‘Buried’ (Trailer)

Charlotte George’s five-part comedic horror/thriller Buried picks up with single mum Abi (Miriam Glaser) accidentally killing a cyclist on the morning school run.

Her “to-do” list gets a lot more complicated as she tries to juggle the battle of everyday parenting with the disposal of a corpse. Over one not-so-average school day, Abi must navigate a suspicious rival parent, avoid the police, and hide the evidence – all before 3:30pm pick-up.

Filmed in Melbourne, Buried also features Eliza Matengu, Syd Brisbane, Louise Siverson, Genevieve Morris, Michael Faaloua Logo, Patrick Williams, Fiona Choi and Alicia Gardiner.

Fran Derham produced the series, working with a creative team that included DOP Matt Dobson, production designer Ruby Railey, costume designer Emma Lamp, makeup designer Brooke Pearson, editor Shannon Michaelas, and composer and sound designer Nick Batterham.

Buried, financed by Screen Australia in association with VicScreen, will be available on YouTube from Wednesday, September 4.