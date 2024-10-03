Bus Stop Films Accessible Film Studies Program set to expand nationwide in 2025

Bus Stop Films has announced its award-winning Accessible Film Studies Program will add three new locations in 2025 – Cairns, Darwin and Hobart.

With the addition of the new locations, the program will now take place across 24 classes in 16 locations, covering all Australian capital cities, as well as several regional communities.

Established in 2009, the program allows students with intellectual disabilities to learn theoretical and practical filmmaking approaches from professional filmmakers with the support of disability social workers.

It is delivered with leading Australian film schools and universities, including the Australian Film Television and Radio School (AFTRS) and RMIT University.

The year-long program features exclusive workshops, excursions, workplace opportunities, and collaborations with a professional cast and crew.

Students gain extensive on-set experience, preparing them for a future career in the screen industry, while also developing important life skills including improved literacy and social and communication skills.

Past students have gone on to work on major Hollywood productions, including Sony’s Anyone But You and Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, as well as Australian productions including Survivor and Neighbours.

The upcoming expansion ensures that students with disabilities from across the country get real-world industry experience, coinciding with the demand for more diverse voices within the industry.

Tracey Corbin-Matchett, CEO of Bus Stop Films, says she is thrilled the program is now able to be offered nationwide.

“Our expansion is driven by a demand for our impactful programs and the rights of people with disability to have access to creative programs which can enhance their lives,” she said.

“Bus Stop’s strong network of program partners means people with disabilities can now engage in a film school experience in a nurturing and supportive environment.”

In addition to the expanse in locations, Bus Stop Films will also make it’s first feature film in 2025, alongside a number of short films, many of which have been recognised at Oscar-qualifying festivals in past years.

Enrolments for the 2025 Accessible Film Studies Program are now open. Anyone aged 17 years and above who identifies as having a disability and has an interest in filmmaking is invited to apply.

Find out more information here.