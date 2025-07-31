Bus Stop Films announce 19 producers for Inclusive Producers Attachment Program

Bus Stop Films has selected 19 emerging and established producers for its 2025 Inclusive Producers Attachment Program, with the cohort to help bring 22 inclusively made short films to life through the organisation’s Accessible Filmmaking Program.

This year’s Inclusive Producers Attachments are Meret Hassanen (NSW), Kayla De Sousa (NSW), Amalia Sablada (NSW), Sabin Gnawali (NSW), Hugo Rutten (VIC), Sara Glaoua (TAS), Imogen Storm (TAS), James Olney (ACT), Megan Adrain (SA), London Hawke (QLD), Molly Pointing (QLD), Ruby Wheeler (WA), and Sarah Price (NT).

They will work with co-producers Nick Gaisbauer (ACT) and Michael Becker (WA), Bus Stop’s COO/head of screen Dianna La Grassa, and IPA alumni producers Hollie Meyer, Joel Ludemann, Axielle Doddridge, and Alisha Mehra.

The group will attend Bus Stop’s Inclusion in Action workshop before heading out to the productions, which will take place in August across Bus Stop’s class locations including Sydney, Parramatta, Carlton (Southern Sydney), Wollongong, Coffs Harbour, Katoomba, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Cairns, Melbourne, Perth, Canberra, Darwin, Adelaide, Hobart, and Launceston.

More than 150 people applied for the program, which receives support from Screen NSW, Screen Queensland, VicScreen, Screen Tasmania, Screen Canberra, Screen Territory, Screenwest, and South Australian Film Corporation.

Of the selected participants, 36.8 per cent are from the Deaf/Disabled/Neurodiverse community, 31.6 per cent are from Culturally and Linguistically Diverse (CALD) backgrounds, 21.1 per cent identify as LGBTQI+, and 26.3 per cent are from regional areas across Australia.

La Grassa said she was excited to get to know this year’s cohort and see what “unique skills and experiences” they will bring to the 2025 film collection.

“Each year we see a group of amazing and very eager emerging producers, ready to grow their awareness of inclusive filmmaking, applying to come on board,” she said.

“I am so thrilled that this year I will also be working alongside many of the previous IPA’s we have supported. Our IPA strategy is unearthing such awesome talent who will work in a suite of roles across our 2025 slate.”

Bus Stop Films CEO Tracey Corbin-Matchett OAM said the calibre and diversity of applications received this year showed there was “incredible emerging talent ready to embrace inclusive filmmaking practices”.

“We are truly grateful to all the state screen agencies for this brilliant and united demonstration of support,” she said.

“This program will deliver strong career development for all involved and build crucial capacity in our sector for skilled producers with deep knowledge of inclusion.”