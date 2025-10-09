Bus Stop Films marks milestone year with World Expo showcase of ‘Chasing the Sun’, debut feature ‘Boss Cat’ and second Driving Change Summit

·
FilmNews
·
The Bus Stop Films team in Osaka.

Bus Stop Films CEO Tracey Corbin-Matchett never misses an opportunity to broaden her organisation’s horizons.

When the social enterprise was selected to showcase its work at the Australian Pavilion for this year’s World Expo in Osaka, Japan, via a short film, the team made the decision to head west for the shoot, rather than sticking close to Bus Stop Films’ Sydney headquarters.

“Low-hanging fruit would have been to shoot the film in Sydney, but we like to make sure that where possible, we share o...