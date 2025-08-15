‘But Also John Clarke’ (Trailer)

Lorin Clarke’s documentary portrait of her late father, But Also John Clarke, makes its world premiere this evening at the Melbourne International Film Festival.

For over 40 years, satirist, writer and actor John Clarke delighted audiences across Australian and New Zealand. The film offers audiences the chance to hear his story in his own words, based on series of recorded conversations between him and Lorin, as well as more than 200 boxes of Clarke’s work and letters. It traces his resistance to authority back to his childhood, delves into his early career forging a career in New Zealand, and offers insights into his decades in the entertainment industry.

But Also John Clarke is written and directed by Lorin, produced by Richard Keddie and edited by Aleck Morton.

It was financed by Screen Australia, in association with the MIFF Premiere Fund, VicScreen, Soundfirm, and Rialto Distribution, who are also distributing locally.

In New Zealand, the doc will be released as Not Only Fred Dagg.

Not Only John Clarke screens at MIFF August 15 (including regional areas), 17 and 24, with a theatrical release from September 5. Lorin Clarke is a guest of MIFF and will be in attendance at the August 15 and 17 sessions in Melbourne.