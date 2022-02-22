Byron Baes is an eight-part docusoap centred on a group of entrepreneurs, influencers, musicians, designers, and artists who flock to the Australian beach town of Byron Bay.

They come for the dreamy beaches, the beautiful sunsets and the high-impact connections but breaking into this close-knit community of locals from out of town can be brutal — and the gossip can be fierce.

The series follows a tight circle of 12 ‘baes’ as they navigate life, love, and career.

Byron Baes is produced by Eureka Productions for Netflix, with Paul Franklin, Chris Culvenor, Rikkie Proost, Evan Wilkes, and Emma Lamb executive producing alongside Rachel Tuffery and Julian Morgans for Superreal.

All episodes will be available on Netflix from March 9.