Camatic seating company collapse leaves cinema owners out of pocket

Cinemas, stadiums, arenas, and equipment suppliers are owed an estimated $14.9 million after the collapse of seating company Camatic.

The Victorian company, founded in 1964, was a major supplier of cinema seats, working with major local chains including Hoyts and Village Cinemas, as well as cinemas in the US, Europe, and Middle East.