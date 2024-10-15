Camatic seating company collapse leaves cinema owners out of pocket

PREMIUM CONTENT
Cinemas, stadiums, arenas, and equipment suppliers are owed an estimated $14.9 million after the collapse of seating company Camatic.
The Victorian company, founded in 1964, was a major supplier of cinema seats, working with major local chains including Hoyts and Village Cinemas, as well as cinemas in the US, Europe, and Middle East.
However, the company began to post hefty losses as Melbourne endured more government-mandated lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic than any other city in the