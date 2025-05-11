Cameras roll on Mia’Kate Russell’s 1986-set punk horror ‘Penny Lane is Dead’

Writer/director Mia’Kate Russell’s horror thriller Penny Lane is Dead is now shooting in Adelaide, with an ensemble cast that includes Tahlee Fereday, Sophia Wright-Mendelsohn, Alexandra Jensen and Bailey Spalding.

Set during a sweltering Australian summer in 1986, the film follows a carefree night at a beach house that turns deadly after a prank spirals out of control, leaving three teenage best friends to fight for their lives.

The cast also features Ben O’Toole, Steve Le Marquand and Fletcher Humphrys.

“Finding this cast is incredibly exciting. Each of these young people brings such raw talent, intensity and fearlessness to the production,” said Russell.

“They are coming into this project ready to feel everything and be fully immersed in the nostalgia of ’80s Australia. The naturalism and authenticity that they will bring to their roles, particularly Tahlee, Sophia, Alex and Bailey as our powerful 17-year-old female protagonists, will be wonderful to witness.”

Penny Lane is Dead is the first project from Sanctuary Pictures, the newly-launched production arm of Umbrella Entertainment, who produces alongside Buffalo Media and in association with Cyan Films. Julie Ryan, Ari Harrison, Andre Lima and Carly Maple are producers.

“There’s nothing like shooting in your home town, so I’m very happy to be back in South Australia shooting the first Sanctuary Pictures-Cyan Films collaboration,” said Ryan.

“It’s not only the great locations so close to the CBD that bring me back but also the South Australian ‘can-do’ professional crew, which is headed up by the most outstanding producer Carly Maple.”

Early footage from the film will be showcased to international buyers at the Marché du Film in Cannes this week

Production is taking place around Adelaide, including at Adelaide Studios, with post-production to be completed at Kojo Studios. Around 70 SA-based crew are working on the project, including 12 heads of department. They include line producer Maple, production accountant Shaun Davis, production designer Erica Ockenden, costume designer ANita Seiler, SFX hair and makeup designer Fiona Rees-Jones, key grip Justin Van Zyl, sound designer Nick Steele, location manager Maria Gates, stunt co-ordinator CHelsea Bruland, safety supervisor Paul Lightfoot, unit manager Ed Petty and executive creative director, post-production and VFX Marty Pepper, of Kojo.

Penny Lane is Dead is supported by Screen Australia, South Australian Film Corporation, VicScreen and the Adelaide Film Festival Investment Fund. Umbrella will handle local distribution, with international sales by Upgrade.

“South Australia has an international reputation for producing some of the world’s boldest and most original horror films and this production will no doubt be a compelling addition to that ongoing legacy,” said SAFC CEO Kate Croser.