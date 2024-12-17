Cameras roll on Natalie Erika James’ ‘Saccharine’ in Melbourne with Midori Francis leading the cast

Victorian filmmaker Natalie Erika James will wrap production on her third feature in Melbourne this week, directing a cast toplined by Midori Francis, Danielle Macdonald, and Madeleine Madden.

Saccharine stars Francis as Hana, a lovelorn medical student who becomes terrorised by a hungry ghost after taking part in an obscure weight-loss craze: eating human ashes. Macdonald plays Hana’s best friend Josie and Madden takes on the role of personal trainer and fitness influencer Alanya.

The psychological thriller marks the solo writing debut for James, whose previous work includes breakout horror hit Relic and the recently released Apartment 7A.

The Carver Films and Thrum Films Production, produced by Anna McLeish and Sarah Shaw of Carver Films, is filming across Docklands Studios Melbourne and La Trobe universities, Brunswick and Beaumaris. Post-production will also take place in Victoria.

Screen Australia and XYZ, in conjunction with IPR.VC, have provided major production investment, with support also coming from Stan, in association with VicScreen through the Victorian Production Fund.

According to the state agency, Saccharine has created 250 jobs for Victorian crew, local cast, and extras, including four skills development opportunities, in addition to injecting over $8 million into the Victorian economy.

James described the project as “an intimate look into one woman’s struggle with body image, self-worth, and shame-driven compulsion, told through a supernatural body horror with a queer lens and an edge of the absurd.”

McLeish and Shaw were pleased to be able to bring James’ “bold” vision to life in Victoria.

“As a wholly Victorian team of creatives, it is such a pleasure to film in our home state. VicScreen has been incredibly supportive and proactive as a partner, and we couldn’t have got to this point without them,” they said.

Saccharine will be distributed theatrically in Australia and New Zealand by Maslow Entertainment and will launch as a Stan Original Film on Stan. XYZ Films is handling world sales.