Cameras roll on Netflix limited series ‘East of Eden’ in New Zealand with Garth Davis directing

Netflix limited series East of Eden has commenced production in New Zealand, with Garth Davis directing a cast led by Florence Pugh.

The seven-episode limited series, written and executive produced by Zoe Kazan, is an adaptation of John Steinbeck’s 1952 novel about two families—the Trasks and the Hamiltons—whose entwined destinies recreate the biblical stories of Adam and Eve, and Cain and Abel.

This modern interpretation will explore the multigenerational saga through the perspective of antihero, Cathy Ames (Pugh), who marries Adam Trask (Christopher Abbott). The cast also includes Mike Faist as Charles Trask, Tracy Letts as Cyrus Trask, Ciarán Hinds as Samuel Hamilton, Joseph Zada as Cal Trask, and Joe Anders as Aron Trask.

Hoon Lee will portray Trask family servant and friend, Lee, while Martha Plimpton is on board as Faye, the owner of the whorehouse that Cathy eventually takes over.

Davis, whose previous work includes Lion and Foe, will helm episodes 1–4, and Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre will direct Episodes 5-7.

Both are executive producers alongside Kazan, co-showrunner Jeb Stuart, Antoine Douiahy, and Zack Hayden. Fifth Season and Anonymous Content are producing the series, which will be filmed at various locations throughout New Zealand.

Kazan, whose grandfather Elia Kazan directed the 1955 East of Eden film, said her connection to the novel was multifaceted.

“In the process of bringing this family saga to life, the resonance of my own familial connection to the material has not been lost on me,” she told Netflix.

“But it is Steinbeck’s writing — personal, shocking, profound, and free — that has kept me enthralled by East of Eden since I first read the book as a young teen.”