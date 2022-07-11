Cameron Mitchell has taken over as executive director of the National Association of Cinema Operators (NACO), replacing Michael Hawkins.

Mitchell was chosen by the NACO board to helm the peak body which acts in the interests of major cinema operators across Australia, representing over 2,000 screens in nearly 500 locations.

He brings more than two decades of entertainment industry experience to the role, having worked in various operational roles in cinemas across Australia for a decade, before relocating to the United Arab Emirates and joining Majid Al Futtaim Cinemas as CEO of VOX Cinemas. In 2021, he relocated to Australia with his family and commenced consulting on cinema and entertainment globally from Queensland’s Gold Coast.

Mitchell, whose remit also includes being executive director of the Australian International Movie Convention (AIMC), said he was looking forward to the challenges, highlights, and involvement the role afforded.

“I am thrilled to join the NACO board and be involved in the industry at this level. Seeing a movie on the big screen is an incredible experience that touches everyone,” he said.

“I am excited to be in a business that has that effect on people, evident again recently post the incredibly successful 2022 AIMC which again brought the industry together to celebrate cinemagoing.”

NACO chairman David Seargeant praised Mitchell’s appointment while also paying tribute to the work of Hawkins, who stepped down from the role after more than 12 years earlier this year to take up a senior government appointment.

“We are delighted Cameron has agreed to join NACO as executive director,” he said.

“As a highly experienced, world-class operator in the cinema and entertainment business, he brings enormous knowledge, drive and perspective to this job at a time when cinema operators are keen to get back on track after some very challenging years.”

“The NACO board acknowledges Michael’s long-time contribution and especially his significant efforts to help cinema operators navigate their way through the pandemic”, he said.